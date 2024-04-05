Convicted killer Richard Allen Davis seeks to overturn death sentence of Polly Klaas

One of California's most infamous convicted killers, Richard Allen Davis, plans to ask a judge in Santa Clara County Superior Court on Friday to overturn his death sentence following the 1993 murder and kidnap of 12-year-old Polly Klaas.

Davis, 69, was convicted in 1996 after a jury found that he had taken the girl from her mother's Petaluma home during a slumber party with two friends.

Davis’ lawyers argue that a recent criminal justice reform law that invalidated certain sentencing enhancements entitles Davis to have his sentence reconsidered, the Mercury News reported.

Polly's father, Marc Klaas, is furious.

"We had every expectation that the sentence of death recommended by the jury and imposed by Judge Thomas Hastings would keep him segregated from society for the rest of his life," Klaas said in a statement to the Mercury News. "We could not have been more wrong!"

Davis was charged with her murder, kidnapping, burglary, robbery, assault with a deadly weapon and attempted lewd acts on a child. His trial was moved to Santa Clara County because of intense publicity around the case.

Davis is also known for sticking out his middle finger at the television cameras as the jury delivered its death verdict in 1996. He still has another appeal pending.

Outrage over Polly’s murder pushed California to embrace tough-on-crime laws, including the "three strikes you’re out" laws calling for life sentences for repeat violent felons.

Years later, however, California’s prisons because to fill up and the state had to respond to federal court orders to address overcrowding.

Politicians including then Gov. Jerry Brown and Gov. Gavin Newsom began peeling back many of the sentencing measures to reduce mass incarceration.

That included laws eliminating many sentencing enhancements for prior convictions. In 2021, the state approved a bill by Sen. Ben Allen, (D-El Segundo) that would make the elimination of those prior conviction sentencing enhancements apply retroactively.

Davis' lawyers argued in a court filing that the law that took effect in 2022 invalidates their clients' sentencing enhancements for four prior serious felony convictions and three previous prison terms and entitles him to a full resentencing.

But Sonoma County prosecutors contend that the law doesn’t apply to his death sentence for Polly’s murder and would affect only two years worth of his prison sentence on other charges related to the crime.

California hasn't executed anyone since 2019.