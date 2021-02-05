COVID vaccines available in Albany for Alameda County, Berkeley residents over 75

article

Berkeley and Alameda County residents age 75 and older can sign up for coronavirus vaccinations through Monday, Berkeley city officials said Friday.

The limited number of drive-thru vaccination appointments will take place at the foot of Buchanan Street near the Albany Bulb in Albany and are available for residents seeking their first of two vaccine doses.

The coronavirus testing and health service company Curative Inc. will oversee the vaccination appointments and will assist participating residents in scheduling the administration of their second dose.

Residents can make appointments for Friday through Monday at https://curative.com/sites/24551#9/37.8675/-122.2969.

Berkeley residents who need transport to the vaccination site can receive a ride from Easy Does It transportation services for a $15 fee. Rides with Easy Does It can be scheduled by calling (510) 704-2111.

Berkeley residents can sign up to be notified when they are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine at https://cityofberkeley.jotform.com/210145406660951.

All Alameda County residents can do the same at https://app.smartsheet.com/b/form/44974350ffd14f288b03b029f2486ba8 or through the state's My Turn vaccination notification system at https://myturn.ca.gov.