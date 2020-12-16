Expand / Collapse search

Coyote bites grocery store employee's leg in Lafayette

By KTVU staff
Published 
Lafayette
KTVU FOX 2
article

File Photo. A coyote is seen here staring towards the camera in Northern California.

LAFAYETTE, Calif. - In Lafayette, a coyote bit a grocery store employee's leg Tuesday night. 

It was the fourth such attack since April in the region

The Chronicle reports the Diablo Foods employee was on his break when he was attacked. The store is located at the 3600 block of Mt. Diablo Boulevard in the downtown area. 

California's Department of Fish and Wildlife are now searching for the animal, which could be responsible for at least two other attacks. 

In Tuesday's attack the man and his co-workers scared off the coyote. The victim is expected to be okay. 

A child and two adults have been bitten by coyotes in different incidents in the nearby area since the spring. 