Coyote bites grocery store employee's leg in Lafayette

In Lafayette, a coyote bit a grocery store employee's leg Tuesday night.

It was the fourth such attack since April in the region.

The Chronicle reports the Diablo Foods employee was on his break when he was attacked. The store is located at the 3600 block of Mt. Diablo Boulevard in the downtown area.

California's Department of Fish and Wildlife are now searching for the animal, which could be responsible for at least two other attacks.

In Tuesday's attack the man and his co-workers scared off the coyote. The victim is expected to be okay.

A child and two adults have been bitten by coyotes in different incidents in the nearby area since the spring.