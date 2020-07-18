Crews extricate driver of overturned concrete truck in Contra Costa County

article

An overturned concrete truck closed Marsh Creek Road west of the Clayton Palms Mobile home park for much of Saturday afternoon as crews from the East Contra Costa Fire Protection District worked to free the trapped driver.

The wreck was reported about 12:15 p.m. on the 16200 block of Marsh Creek Road in Contra Costa County.

Crews reported on Twitter that they were able to extricate the driver. The driver was airlifted to a nearby hospital.