Crews containing 32-acre vegetation fire in rural Marin County

Sheriff's deputies and fire crews are responding to a 32-acre wildfire Wednesday afternoon in a rural area of west Marin County near Rocky Hill, officials say.

Crews responded to the first emergency call, which came at around 1:30 p.m. to the 6900 block of Point Reyes Petaluma Road near Nicasio Reservoir and Hicks Valley. The incident, about 12 miles west of downtown Novato, is being called the Dolcini Fire.

The fire's progress was stopped at around 3:50 p.m. About an hour later it was roughly 60% contained, Marin County Fire said.

Fire officials had earlier said the fire was spreading toward the top of Hicks Mountain with winds coming from the west at about 10 miles per hour. No structures were threatened. How the fire began is under investigation.

Mutual aid was provided by Cal Fire, Novato Fire District, Skywalker Ranch Fire and Nicasio Fire Department. More than 70 firefighting personnel were at the scene.

Fire crew helicopters had tapped into the Nicasio Reservoir to help fight the flames. Tankers refilled retardant in Santa Rosa, officials said. All air support was released by 4 p.m.

Travelers are advised to stay clear of Hicks Valley and Nicasio Reservoir areas as fire crews continue to work and will remain at the scene for full containment and to monitor any flareups.