Crews working to contain wind-fed vegetation fire east of Highway 37 near Vallejo

Firefighters from Cal Fire and Schell Vista Fire Department are battling a grass fire at Skaggs Island in Solano County.

The fire began around 1 p.m. with four trees and a small grassy area engulfed in flames. When crews arrived, they reported the fire was 2 to 3 acres in size.

As a precaution and to help firefighters quickly access the scene, the California Highway Patrol has closed eastbound Highway 37. The westbound lanes of Highway 37 remain open to traffic at this time.

There's no word on what sparked the fire, or how much of the fire is contained.