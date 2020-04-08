Daily Coronavirus Update: Impact of the global pandemic

KTVU is speaking to experts, doctors, and everyday people about the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the Bay Area and beyond. We are working to bring you the most relevant coronavirus information from people in a variety of fields: physicians, psychiatrists, financial advisors, philanthropists, government representatives, and most importantly, the people in our own communities facing this extraordinary crisis.

These conversations cover everything from health advice by medical professionals and tips for surviving social distancing, to talking about Covid-19 with kids, and the personal stories of people battling the disease themselves or alongside their sick families or friends. You can watch these in-depth interviews, which are updated every day, on this webpage. Or browse the archive of recordings on KTVU's Youtube Channel.