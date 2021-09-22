Danville power outage impacts 3,300 PG&E customers

article

Nearly 3,300 PG&E customers in Danville were without power Wednesday morning as the utility sought to determine the cause of the outage.

According to PG&E and the Danville Police Department, roughly 3,298 Danville customers were without power as of 8:30 a.m.

Police advised that traffic signals along Sycamore Valley Road may be compromised by the outage and, if so, motorists should treat them as four-way stop signs.

Residents can visit PG&E's power outage map for updated information. According to the utility, power is expected to be restored just before 2 p.m. Wednesday.