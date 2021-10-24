All lanes of I-680 reopen following deadly crash in San Jose

article

All lanes reopened on southbound Interstate Highway 680 near Berryessa Road in San Jose nearly three hours after a woman died in a wrong-way crash early Sunday.

The collision was reported shortly after 5 a.m., when the woman drove a Nissan sedan northbound on southbound on I-680 near Berryessa Road and collided head-on with an oncoming car, the CHP said.

The 50-year-old woman, a San Jose resident, died at the scene and a person in the second vehicle was hospitalized with major injuries, the CHP said.

The second car veered into a third vehicle, leaving a person inside that car with minor injuries.

The CHP issued a Sig Alert at 5:39 a.m. and southbound lanes were blocked.

All lanes reopened as of 8:45 a.m.