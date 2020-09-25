Department of Justice to Mayor Breed: Open San Francisco's churches

article

The Department of Justice sent a three page letter to San Francisco Mayor London Breed Friday, strongly suggesting San Francisco's treatment of the First Amendment "raises serious concerns."

The letter mentions that Breed, as Mayor, has the authority to temporarily restrict gatherings due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

However, the assistant attorney general Eric S. Dreiband and United States attorney David Anderson of the Northern District of California say they are reviewing their options "and may take further action, as and if appropriate, to protect the relgious libery rights of the people of San Francisco."

Just last weekend, a large protest was held in San Francisco, organized by the San Francisco Archdiocese.

The DOJ says the current health order doesn't treat places of worship fairly in comparison to other sectors of society, such as gyms, fitness centers, barber shops, nail salons, and tattoo parlors.

Advertisement

The current health order allows only one person to enter a house of worship at a time. The DOJ cites that some of the City's most spacious buildings can hold up to 2,400 worshipers, but currently aren't allowed to utilize the majority of their space.

KTVU has reached out to Mayor London Breed for comment.