Deputies search for missing 9-year-old Petaluma boy

The Sonoma County Sheriff's Office said on Tuesday that a search was under way for a missing 9-year-old boy who was last seen after his father put him to bed the previous night.

Investigators said Santiago Barros lives with his father in the 400 block of Marty Lane in Petaluma. The child was put to bed around 9:30 p.m. on Monday, and when the father woke up the next morning at 7:00 a.m., that's when he discovered his son was missing, according to the sheriff's office.

Sonoma County sheriff's officials are looking for missing 9-year-old Santiago Barros, last seen on March 2, 2020 at his home. (Sonoma County Sheriff's Office)

The Sonoma County Search and Rescue team has been dispatched to the area to conduct a search for the child.

The sheriff's office said it was also looking for the boy's mother. She has been identified as Autumn Stone. "We have not been able to track down the mom and that's why we're looking for her," Sgt. Juan Valencia told KTVU.



Sheriff's officials said deputies are not ruling anything out at this point. "It's always a concern when a child is put to bed at 9:30 and the child is missing when the parent wakes up," Sgt. Valencia said.

Barros was last seen wearing blue and green pajamas, as seen in the photo released by sheriff's officials. He is described as 4’5” tall, weighing approximately 70 pounds, with brown eyes and long blond hair.

Sheriff's officials asked anyone with information on the whereabouts of either Stone or Barros, to please contact the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office Dispatch center at (707) 565-2121 or call 911.

