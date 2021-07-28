Disneyland to require guests to wear masks indoors regardless of vaccination status

article

Starting this Friday, Disneyland is requiring guests to mask up when they're indoors.

According to an announcement from Walt Disney World, all guests ages 2 and up – regardless of vaccination status – are required to mask up while indoors and in enclosed transportation vehicles like shuttles and buses starting Friday, July 30.

Face coverings will remain optional when parkgoers are at the outdoor common areas.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Unlike Los Angeles County, Orange County – where Disneyland is located – does not have a county-wide indoor mask mandate in place. Los Angeles County had reinstated the indoor mask mandate on July 17.

Disney issued the following policies on what counts as a mask:

Be made with at least 2 layers of breathable material

Fully cover the nose and mouth and secure under the chin

Fit snugly but comfortably against the side of the face

Be secured with ties or ear loops and allow the Guest to remain hands-free

Costume masks do not count

Face coverings should not contain valves, mesh material or holes, according to Disney.

Disney is also implementing the indoor mask mandate at Walt Disney World in Florida.

FLORIDA: Walt Disney World to require masks indoors starting July 30

You can click here for more information on Disney's mask mandates across other parts of the resort.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.