Double-shooting in Vallejo, 1 dead

Police are investigating a double shooting in Vallejo that left a woman dead and a man injured.

Police say they responded to the shooting in the 2900 block of Redwood Parkway shortly after 11 p.m. Saturday and found a man and woman both suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

The woman was declared dead at the scene and the man was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The woman's identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Det. William Carpenter at (707) 651-7146 or email him at william.carpenter@cityofvallejo.net. Those with information can also contact Det. Bradley Philips at (707) 648-4514 or bradley.phillips@cityofvallejo.net.

The shooting marks Vallejo's eighth homicide of 2024.