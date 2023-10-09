Driver dies after big rig crashes into Richmond Bridge toll booth

A driver has died after a big rig crashed Monday night into a toll booth on the Richmond Bridge.

The crash, reported about 10 p.m., also started a fire and blocked westbound lanes for hours.

The fire affected both the rig and the toll booth, video shows.

Caltrans crews worked to clear the scene and at some point, the coroner's van was called out.

Three of the westbound lanes were reopened by Tuesday morning, but the CHP said the three right lanes are closed indefinitely for repair work.

It's unclear what led to this crash.

Meanwhile, there has been talk of getting rid of Bay Area toll booths since everything is electric now and the booths aren't really needed anymore.

The toll authority has said work to remove them would begin this year.