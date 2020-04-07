Elderly woman attacked during San Francisco home invasion

Three suspects broke into a Bayview District home, pinned down the elderly woman living inside and ransacked the home on Monday afternoon, San Francisco police said.

The robbery was reported at 1:33 p.m. in the 1500 block of Van Dyke Avenue. The suspects allegedly kicked in the front door of the home, pinned down the 79-year-old woman and then stole various items inside, according to police.

The woman did not report being injured in the robbery, and the three suspects, described as men in their 20s, remain at large.

Police did not immediately release detailed descriptions of them. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Police Department's anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip via text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.