Elizabeth Holmes jury begins fifth day of deliberations

The fifth full day of jury deliberations began Tuesday in the federal fraud case against Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes.

The panel went home Monday after spending a full day in the jury room – totaling around 30 hours of discussions since closing arguments wrapped up on Dec. 17.

So far, the jury has asked two questions of Judge Edward Davila. The first came on Dec. 21 when the panel asked if it could take the jury questions home. The judge denied that request – saying the instructions were part of the deliberation process.

Then on Thursday, the panel asked to listen to recorded conversations between Holmes as investors with the Dallas-based Hall Group that were entered into evidence at trial.

The jury was not provided a transcript of the calls, which were recorded in 2013. They were instructed that if they wished to listen to the calls again, they would have to do so in open court.

Holmes faces nine counts of fraud and two counts of conspiracy for allegedly defrauding patients and investors in her failed blood-testing company.

The criminal trial against her began in late August and has now spanned nearly four months.

