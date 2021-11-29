Elizabeth Holmes trial: Day 4 of Theranos founder testimony

Elizabeth Holmes was prepared to take the witness stand Monday morning for the fourth day of testimony in her federal fraud trial in San Jose.

Holmes’ attorneys will continue direct examination before the prosecution was expected to begin cross examination at some point.

The day began with a motion hearing on whether to allow certain evidence during Holmes’ testimony. Holmes attorneys were seeking to bring in statements by Holmes’ co-defendant, Sunny Balwani, from an earlier deposition with the SEC.

