Elizabeth Holmes trial: Defense rests in case against ex-Theranos chief

The defense for Elizabeth Holmes rested Wednesday following seven days of testimony from the former CEO of Theranos in the federal fraud case against her.

Holmes began the day on the witness stand, answering questions under re-direct from her attorney Kevin Downey. The prosecution did not call any rebuttal witnesses.

Judge Edward Davila said there will be no more evidence in the case. He said the remainder of the week will be used to discuss jury instructions before closing arguments will begin.

The judge was considering scheduling closing arguments for Dec. 16 and 17.

