EMT student, BART police help save man overdosing at Civic Center Station

An emergency medical technician student and BART police helped save a man from overdosing at the Civic Center BART Station in San Francisco on Monday, police said.

Nicholas Stallcup was waiting for a friend to catch an 11:30 p.m. train from the Civic Center Station to the MacArthur Station when he descended the station stairwell to find a man on the floor, police said.

The man was unresponsive and overdosing from opioids, so Stallcup started performing CPR to restore the man's breathing.

Police said Stallcup found the man blue in the face, with his eyes rolling back, his breath almost gone and his pulse weakening.

Stallcup, who just finished his third week of training at the City College of San Francisco to become an EMT, was able to perform CPR until the man gasped for air and his pulse returned.

BART police then arrived at the scene and were able to administer two doses of the opioid antidote Narcan to the man, and he was ultimately transported to the hospital for treatment.