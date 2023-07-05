Evacuations lifted for Napa vegetation fire

article

A vegetation fire in Napa threatened structures, triggering mandatory evacuations Wednesday afternoon, fire officials said.

The fire started in the 1100 block of Coombsville Road, according to Cal Fire LNU.

Named the Coombsville Fire, the blaze spread to 8.5 acres and posed a threat to nearby structures, leading to an evacuation order for some areas, an official with the City of Napa said.

At 3:07 p.m., Cal Fire announced that forward progress on the fire had been halted, and crews were working on containment.

City officials told KTVU containment was at 80%.

They didn't provide an approximate number of evacuees but stated that 75 students from Silverado Middle School were evacuated to the fairgrounds.

The mandatory evacuation order was lifted around 5:18 p.m.

No structures were lost and no injuries were reported, according to city officials.

Fire crews remain at the scene to put out hot spots.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.