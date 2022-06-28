Evacuations ordered for wildfire burning in Nevada County

Residents in the area of a wildfire in Nevada County were told to leave their homes on Tuesday afternoon as flames quickly spread.

The Rices Fire ignited in the area of Rice’s Crossing, near Bridgeport, Cal Fire said. As of 4:06 p.m. the blaze torched 350 acres, the fire agency said.

Eacuation orders were issued for the area north of Pleasant Valley Road from Bridgeport and east to Birchville Road up to the Yuba County line. When evacuations are ordered that means there is an immediate threat to life and you are required to leave immediately.

The Nevada County Sheriff's Office issued evacuation warnings for the Birchville and Sweetland Road areas. With evacuation warnings, there is a potential threat to life or property.

According to KCRA, the Rice Fire started as a fully involved structure that extended into vegetation and is at a moderate rate of spread.