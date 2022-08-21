Family of four rescued from steep canyon in Tahoe National Forest

A family of four stranded in the Tahoe National Forest was rescued last week.

Sierra County Sheriff’s Office was notified Monday about the family who was stuck near Fiddle Creek campground after going on a hiking trip. Officials said the wife suffered from heat exhaustion and dehydration during the hike, and they got stuck in steep, rough terrain.

The husband left on the third day of being stranded to search for help, officials said. His wife and two children stayed behind on the steep embankment.

A California Highway Patrol helicopter crew helped search for the stranded family.

The CHP helicopter was not able to locate them due to the thick tree canopy but was able to locate the husband and his vehicle on the canyon rim.

The helicopter guided deputies to his location, and they hiked to the wife and children, led in by the husband.

They found the wife and kids about 2500 feet down the canyon in some of the steepest terrain of western Sierra County.

While deputies tended to the wife, rescuers helped the husband and toddlers up the rough terrain and to their vehicle.

Rescue personnel remained with the wife overnight until there was enough daylight for the CHP helicopter to hoist her out of the canyon to an awaiting medevac helicopter.

Video from the scene shows the dramatic rescue.

Officials did not say why they ended up in the dangerous terrain.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue, Downieville Fire Department, and the United States Forest Service (Tahoe National Forest) assisted in the search and rescue.