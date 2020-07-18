Famous Hayward bowling alley catches fire

Investigators are trying to determine the cause of a fire at a one-time popular, family venue in Hayward.

Flames and thick smoke came from the 'Holiday Bowl' on Mission Boulevard, just after 6 p.m. Friday.

The building has been vacant, since the 'Holiday Bowl' closed in 2005.

The bowling alley had long been regarded as a favorite form of entertainment for families in southern Alameda County.

Fire crews said they had to put out the fire from a distance, because flames were intense, and spreading quickly throughout the building.

The fire went to a a fourth-alarm, as crews called for additional aid.

While it is currently unknown what sparked this fire, authorities say homeless people have been using the abandoned bowling alley as shelter, and may have started a separate, smaller fire there last month.

No one was injured in Friday evening's incident.