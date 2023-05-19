Federal grant to help 20 families or individuals find a home in San Mateo County

San Mateo County will receive federal funds to provide a home for 20 families or individuals.

The US Department of Housing and Urban Development selected the county and its partners for a competitive grant totaling $3.5 million over three years. The largest portion of the funds, $2.47 million, will provide 20 new housing vouchers.

The vouchers will be administered by the Department of Housing and will provide rental assistance to individuals experiencing homelessness, including survivors of domestic violence, dating violence, stalking or human trafficking.

Featured article

"This is great news because we know that the solution to homelessness is, first and foremost, access to housing," said Selina Toy Lee of the County Human Services Agency.

"Once individuals and families have stable housing, we can help them with the supports they need, such as medical care, counseling and other services," he added.

RELATED: White House vows more federal aid to reduce homelessness in 5 cities and California

In addition to the new housing vouchers, HUD also awarded $919,000 over three years to Retraining the Village, an East Palo Alto-based nonprofit, to provide homeless outreach and housing support services, and $140,000 over three years to the County Human Services Agency to coordinate programs.