Fireworks blamed for brush fire that spread to South Vallejo neighborhood

A multi-alarm, 10 to 15-acre vegetation fire threatened homes in a South Vallejo neighborhood near the Swanzy Reservoir Monday evening. Investigators are looking into fireworks as the cause. A mandatory evacuation order has been lifted.

Fire officials said mutual aid made quick progress fighting the fire, which was knocked down by 10:30 p.m.

Vallejo Firefighters Association said the fire moved uphill in whipping winds. Police went door-to-door when evacuations were ordered for residents on Del Sur Street, south of Pueblo Way including Swanzy Court and Clearpointe Drive west of Outrigger Drive.

The fire's first mention on Vallejo Firefighters Association's Twitter page was at around 9 p.m. About a half hour later, the city of Vallejo retweeted Alert Solano and said there was an immediate threat to life or property.

A KTVU crew arrived at the scene where some residents chose to stay as the situation unfolded. At least one firefighter suffered a minor leg injury.

No homes were severely damaged, fire spokesperson Kevin Brown said. About a dozen homes did suffer some kind of minor damage whether it be a smoke damaged fence or patio.

Neighbors at the scene said they heard fireworks being set off before the fire. Fire investigators said they know which home the fireworks came from and are in the process of contacting the residents.

Vallejo Battalion Fire Chief Cliff Campbell said the situation with fireworks is ramping up as we get closer to the Fourth of July holiday. He said it's a dangerous situation with how dry grass and brush is from California's ongoing severe drought. He reminded fireworks are illegal in the city of Vallejo and in most of Solano County.

