Fireworks found at Petaluma school after report of explosion

A junior high school in Petaluma was placed on lockdown Wednesday morning after a reported explosion on campus.

Kenilworth Junior High School was put on lockdown around 12:19 p.m. after the initial report came in, according to the Petaluma Police Department.

Officers have not confirmed whether an explosion occurred but did say fireworks were found on the campus in an isolated area.

There were no reports of injuries.

Officers remained at the campus to investigate.