Five shots fired at BMW on freeway in Fremont

The California Highway Patrol on Wednesday was investigating a shooting that happened on the freeway in Fremont.

At about 3 a.m., the CHP says one car drove up alongside a BMW and someone inside opened fire at the Mowry Avenue onramp to northbound Interstate Highway 880 in Fremont.

The driver of the black BMW was not hurt. He and another friend, who was driving directly behind him in another car, drove to a nearby Fremont fire station to call for help, officers said.

CHP Sgt. Roberto Iniguez said the victim and his friend were driving to an area to pick up a car just before getting on the onramp when five shots rang out.

The BMW had at least two visible bullet holes in the back.

The two friends told police they did not recognize the suspect vehicle that pulled up alongside them and opened fire. Police don’t have a description of that vehicle.

The onramp opened about 5:30 a.m.