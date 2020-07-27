Former 49er Dana Stubblefield convicted of rape

article

Former San Francisco 49er Dana Stubblefield was convicted of rape, Santa Clara County District Attorney's office announced on Monday.

Prosecutors say Stubblefield lured a developmentally disabled woman into his Morgan Hill home with the promise of a job and raped her in 2015. The woman was asked to interview for a babysitting position.

After a nine-month trial, Stubblefield was convicted of rape by force, oral copulation by force and false imprisonment. The jury found that Stubblefield used a gun in the the assault.

“This was a triumph of resilience. The victim has struggled her whole life with learning disabilities and challenges to be self-sufficient. If we are not fighting for her, then who are we fighting for?," District Attorney Jeff Rosen said. "It has been a long road for this remarkable woman and we are thankful to the jury for providing her some closure and, for our community, justice after an unconscionable and violent crime.”

Stubblefield played as a defensive tackle in the NFL for 11 seasons. He played for the San Francisco 49ers in the 1990s and ended his career with the Oakland Raiders in 2003.

More recently he was a sports commentator and worked with charities including the Special Olympics, according to defense attorneys.

Stubblefield faces 15 years to life in prison.