Fraud investigation leads to several arrests, weapons charges in Santa Rosa

The case of a man suspected of multiple fraud and mail theft crimes turned into two extra arrests Tuesday after an investigation that took several weeks, the Santa Rosa Police Department said.

An investigation into Windsor resident Michael Stromberg, 34, began back in September and police allege that he committed 35 felonies related to credit card fraud and identity theft.

On Tuesday, detectives located Stromberg driving a vehicle on northbound U.S. Highway 101 at the Mendocino Avenue off-ramp. He was stopped and detained by police, who then obtained a warrant to search his residence.

Officers arrived in the 7800 block of Country Meadow Way in Windsor and did a knock notice of a warrant. According to police, a woman could be heard inside who refused to open the door. Detectives allege they gave several warnings to the woman to open the door or face the door being forcefully opened, but she refused to comply.

Police then forced the door open and detained the woman, Windsor resident Tami Alexander, 38, who was accompanied by her two children. As police entered the home, a man had allegedly barricaded himself inside the garage, though he eventually came out in about ten minutes and was arrested. He is identified as Windsor resident Seth Bulcke, 43.

Once all areas of the residence were cleared of people, K-9 unit "Ghost" went to work looking for firearms. Ghost alerted to multiple locations in the garage. Detectives searched the residence and allegedly found drug paraphernalia and residue, the likes of which they said could have posed a great risk to the children in the home if they were to accidentally ingest it.

Detectives allege they found evidence of firearm manufacturing and illegal firearm parts, such as silencers, AR-15 style rifle kits, lower receivers and jigs all in the garage where Bulcke resided, along with other weapons. A storage unit of Bulcke's was also searched and allegedly yielded 16 firearms, six of which were assault-style weapons.

Police also allege they found methamphetamine, heroin and drug paraphernalia in Bulcke's residence. In the main house, police allege they found methamphetamine and cocaine in the bedroom and bathroom, along with two semiautomatic handguns.

Stromberg was booked into jail on suspicion of 37 felony violations, including identity theft, elder abuse, forgery and possession of stolen property. Alexander was booked into the Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of obstructing a police officer, felony child endangerment, possession of a controlled substance while armed, being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm, possession of narcotics, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Bulcke was booked into jail on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance while armed, being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm, possession of a silencer, six counts of being in possession of an assault weapon, and possessing metal knuckles.