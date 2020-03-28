Fremont tennis coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with teen

article

Police in Fremont this week arrested a private tennis coach suspected of lewd acts with a girl who was one of his students.

Sayed Kaleemuddin Amir, 26, of Hayward, was taken into custody on Thursday afternoon and booked into Santa Rita Jail, according to a release from Fremont police.

Detectives began investigating Amir after receiving a report of sexual misconduct involving the tennis coach. The suspected lewd acts are believed to have primarily occurred in Fremont, police said.

The Alameda County District Attorney's Office charged Amir on Friday with five felony counts of lewd acts with a minor.

Fremont detectives are continuing to investigate Amir, and although there has been no evidence of additional victims, they are pursuing all leads. Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Senior Detective Tony Holguin at (510) 790-6900 or Aholguin@fremont.gov.