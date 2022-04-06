French bulldogs stolen in Santa Clara home invasion

article

Armed robbers invaded a Santa Clara County apartment early Monday morning and made off with two French bulldogs.

The robbery happened around 1:30 a.m. at a complex on Newhall Street.

The dogs' owner Misael Rodriguez told KTVU over the phone that she desperately wants her pups, Zoe and Dior, back.

"I’m devastated," she said. "I’m really upset that they’re gone. I genuinely have high hopes that the dogs will come back."

So far there have been no arrests in the case.