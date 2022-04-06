Expand / Collapse search

French bulldogs stolen in Santa Clara home invasion

By KTVU Staff
Published 
Santa Clara
KTVU FOX 2
article

Zoe and Dior pictured in this undated photo. The French bulldogs were taken in an armed home invasion in Santa Clara.

SANTA CLARA, Calif. - Armed robbers invaded a Santa Clara County apartment early Monday morning and made off with two French bulldogs.

The robbery happened around 1:30 a.m. at a complex on Newhall Street.

The dogs' owner Misael Rodriguez told KTVU over the phone that she desperately wants her pups, Zoe and Dior, back.

"I’m devastated," she said. "I’m really upset that they’re gone. I genuinely have high hopes that the dogs will come back."

So far there have been no arrests in the case. 