Giant Ferris wheel moves to Fisherman's Wharf

Golden Gate Park's Ferris wheel has officially landed at its new home.

Now, reconstruction work is underway at Pier 43 in Fisherman's Wharf, where the popular Ferris wheel will stay for at least six months.

The 150-foot-tall Sky-Star observation wheel went up in 2020 to honor the park's 150th anniversary.

Crews dismantled it two weeks ago, so it could be moved to this new location, with the goal of opening in time for the APEC Summit this weekend.

