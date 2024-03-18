Giant loss: Team parting ways with long-time announcer Renel Brooks-Moon

The San Francisco Giants are parting ways with their long-time announcer, Renel Brooks-Moon.

She's been the public address announcer inside Oracle Park since 2000.

Brooks-Moon is the first Black woman ever to serve as P.A. announcer for a major league baseball team.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, Brooks-Moon and the team couldn't reach a contract agreement for the upcoming season.

Brooks-Moon is an Emmy winner for her TV work and was a popular radio host for many years on KMEL, KISQ, and KBLX.

She has been honored by many organizations, including American Women in Radio and Television, Multi-Ethnic Sports Hall of Fame, 100 Black Women, Bay Area Black Journalists Association and Girls, Inc. She is in the Bay Area Radio Hall of Fame, and former San Francisco Mayor Gavin Newsom proclaimed "Renel Brooks-Moon Day" in her honor on March 18, 2005.

Brooks-Moon is a founding member of Friends of Faith, Inc., a non-profit organization dedicated to providing assistance to Bay Area breast cancer patients who do not have adequate support or insurance. Faith Fancher was a longtime reporter at KTVU, who died of cancer in 2003.

