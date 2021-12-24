GLIDE serves up 3,000 lbs. of prime rib for Christmas Eve

Hundreds of guests filed through San Francisco’s Tenderloin on Friday to enjoy a Christmas Eve tradition – the annual prime rib luncheon at Glide Memorial Church

"It’s an enormous gift," said Larry Harding, who’s homeless but recently got a new job and is working to get back on his feet. "The generosity and kindness out here has almost brought me to tears a couple times – it’s overwhelming."

Guests like Hardin were treated to all the holiday helpings -- choice cuts of meat along with broccoli, mashed potatoes and an éclair for desert.

The food was provided by San Francisco’s famous House of Prime Rib – which donated 3,000 lbs. of the mouthwatering meats

"It’s just incredible to be a part of it," said House of Prime Rib owner, Joe Betz. "It makes me feel good to be able to do something for our country, for our society, for our city and for our community – It makes you feel good."

Friday’s event was the 28th year in a row Glide and the House of Prime Rib team up to feed the city’s most vulnerable residents.

Everybody was loving the food.

"The food is really great. It’s really good.," said Margarita Hernandez, who welcomed the meal as a way to celebrate the holidays through tough times. "Around Christmastime I get sad because I’m not with my family and my kids and my grandkids – I really miss them."

Glide is no stranger to taking care of the city’s poor and hungry. The church serves 2,000 meals a day, 364 days a year.

"Being able to have a really nice meal for our guest in the neighborhood is a really big deal," said church spokeswoman Jean cooper.

On Saturday, they’ll do it all again – only turkey and ham will be on the menu.

But the Christmas Eve event is still their most popular.

"They’re happy. I’m happy. We’re all happy – Merry Christmas to everybody," Betz said.

Evan Sernoffsky is an investigative reporter for KTVU. Email Evan at evan.sernoffsky@foxtv.com and follow him on Twitter @EvanSernoffsky