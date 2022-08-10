Good Samaritan wounded in Union City shooting after following robbery suspects

article

Police in Union City have released more information about a shooting that occurred on Aug. 3 in which a man was wounded. Police have learned that the victim had been attempting to aid a woman who had just been robbed when the suspects shot him, police said.

Officers were dispatched to the area of 8th and H Streets at approximately 12:36 p.m. after a report of a shooting. Upon arriving, police discovered a 44-year-old man that had been shot once in the leg. The victim was transported to the hospital and survived.

Police have learned that the man who was shot had been driving in the area when he witnessed two suspects rob a woman of her jewelry. The suspects fled towards a getaway vehicle and the male victim followed them in order to get their license plate and vehicle information. During the process, the victim said the suspects shot him.

Three suspects were taken into custody in Oakland later that day, Union City Police said. Officers claim they also recovered a high-capacity magazine but no firearms.

The suspects arrested were two juveniles from Hayward, ages 16 and 17, and one adult, Ronald Hayes, 29, out of Hayward.

The 17-year-old was arrested on suspicion of robbery and assault with a deadly weapon. The 16-year-old was arrested on suspicion of robbery and attempted homicide. Hayes was arrested on suspicion of robbery, discharge of a weapon from an occupied vehicle, assault with a semi-automatic firearm and evading arrest. Hayes also had an outstanding warrant for being a felon in possession of a firearm.