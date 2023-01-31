Hazmat team concludes monitoring after plumes of smoke reported from Martinez refinery

Firefighters responded Tuesday afternoon to reports of a fire at a refinery in Martinez.

Contra Costa Health service said there were several reports of a fire at Martinez Refining Company with light smoke coming from the area.

The refinery said in a Facebook post that on-site firefighters responded around noon to smoldering material in out-of-service equipment.

The company said there were no injuries and there have been no impact operations at the refinery.

The health department said a county hazmat team concluded air monitoring of the situation and that no threat to public health was detected throughout the incident.