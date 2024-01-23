Historic 34-bedroom Bay Area estate returns to the market for $110M

article

A sprawling and storied five-generation family estate in Woodside, complete with its own reservoir, three pools and dozens of bedrooms, is being sold for $110 million.

The property, known as the Green Gables Estate, is a 74-acre legacy compound that was first purchased and built upon more than a century ago by industrialist and wealthy banker and entrepreneur Mortimer Fleishhacker Sr.

Two years ago, the home hit the market for the first time since its establishment, listed at $135 million. No one purchased the home, and the property was taken off the market. Earlier this month, it was placed back on sale, minus $25 million.

The site, located at 329 Albion Avenue, has seven residences, totaling 34 bedrooms and 26 bathrooms, across 23,900 square feet.

"This renowned estate blends English charm with Silicon Valley's distinctive landscape and lifestyle, all located in the epicenter of venture capital, technology, and renowned educational institutions," the listing said, adding, "The vast landscape includes orchards, groves, and rolling hills."

Among the many grandiose features, a 100-yard Roman-style reflecting pool. There are also lush gardens and a tennis court on the wooded property.

The estate was being represented by Helen and Brad Miller of Compass.

Well known luxury real estate broker and reality television personality Mauricio Umansky has also joined the sellers team.

On Tuesday, Umansky posted about Green Gables on his Instagram page, calling it "A Storybook Setting."

The historic site was first purchased in 1911. Fleishhacker commissioned the famous architectural firm Greene and Greene to design the estate, which began with a country house on 45 acres before its expansion over the years.

In 1966, the estate was the site of the United Nations' 20th anniversary celebration, hosting then Secretary General U Thant and other world dignitaries.

The selling agents invited the Green Gables’ next owners to write a new chapter for the historic site. "This epitome of timeless luxury living lies within this magnificent estate," the listing said, "offering the opportunity to create a new legacy that will continue its rightful place as one of the world’s finest properties."

