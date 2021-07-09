Homicide suspect shot after opening fire on Pinole police officer

article

A Pinole police officer shot a homicide suspect after the man fired multiple shots at the officer, authorities said.

The police dispatch received a report of disturbance at a residence in the 1100 block of Encina Avenue on Thursday afternoon, authorities said. Responding officers later learned that a shooting had occurred and the the suspect was running away from the scene.

The suspect confronted the officers upon their arrival and fired multiple shots at an officer but missed. The officer returned fire and shot the suspect. The injured suspect was treated at the scene and was transferred to the hospital.

Authorities searched the residence and found a man with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.