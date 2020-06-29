'In memoriam' Willie Brown mix-up at BET awards

Family and friends have been checking in with former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown.

That's after his photo was mistakenly included as part of an "in memoriam" segment on the 2020 BET awards Sunday night.

It's believed show producers wanted to honor Raiders Hall of Famer-- also named Willie Brown -- who died in October.

KTVU's Dave Clark called the mayor after the segment aired to check in. Brown is alive and well and told Clark he wasn't the only well-wisher.

By the way, at age 86, Brown still writes a weekly column for the San Francisco Chronicle.