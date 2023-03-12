In-N-Out Burger to serve mini Double-Doubles, fries

California's beloved cult favorite chain In-N-Out Burger is introducing some new menu items to the public for the first time.

Technically, they're the same favorites burger and fry lovers have come to know over the years, but rather a scaled-down version.

Owner Lynsi Snyder announced the "exciting news" on social media that the chain's only mini Double-Doubles, mini burgers, and mini fries would be available courtesy its new Esther Snyder Cookout Truck. There will also be fountain drinks.

"Exciting news to share!" In-N-Out owner and president Lynsi Snyder recently wrote on her Instagram page. "In memory of my precious Grams, we welcome our newest addition, the Esther Snyder Cookout Truck that serves In-N-Out's ONLY mini Double-Doubles, mini burgers, and yes, mini fries!"

The new catering truck, which requires about 85 feet of parking space, is reserved for children and youth events, according to In-N-Out's website.

A portion of the proceeds will support the In-N-Out Burger Foundation, which assists children who have been victims of child abuse.

"So, let's get that truck on the road and help give children an abuse-free childhood and a future," Snyder wrote on Instagram.

The website does not indicate how much renting the new cookout truck will cost - for that, you'll have to call a "Cookout Coordinator" for more information. For reference, catering costs for the regular Cookout Truck depend on the number and type of burgers sold at the event. To rent the regular Cookout Truck, customers must spend $2,000 minimum.

In-N-Out Burger signage stands outside a restaurant in Costa Mesa, California, U.S., on Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2013. (Patrick T. Fallon/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

In-N-Out currently has restaurants throughout California, Nevada, Arizona, Utah, Colorado, Oregon, and Texas.

Earlier this year, the chain announced its expansion to Tennessee.

To celebrate its 75th Anniversary, In-N-Out will be hosting a special celebration festival this October in Pomona. You can read more details on that by tapping or clicking here.