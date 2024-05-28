Inmate escapes San Benito jail by jumping over fence

An inmate escaped from the San Benito County Correctional Facility in Hollister on Tuesday by jumping over a barbed-wire fence, the sheriff said,

Daniel Lopez Zavala is 38 years old and has tattoos on his chest of "San Benito County" and "Hollis."

He also has tattoos on his right and left arms and shoulders to include skulls and portrait of females along with tattoos upper back "ESN", right abdomen "Alexia" and left abdomen "Amaya."

He was last seen wearing a brown jail shirt, orange jail pants and black shoe.

He is 6’01, 190lbs, and has short black hair and brown eyes.

Daniel Lopez frequents an address in Hollister, Calif.

He has been charged with drug possession, felony gun charges and child abuse, the sheriff said.

If you see him, the sheriff says to call 911 or can TEXT-A-TIP to 888777 by typing TIP SBCSO followed by your message.