Investigation into murder-suicide in unincorporated Martinez

Authorities are investigating an apparent murder-suicide in unincorporated Martinez that began as a missing person case.

According to the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office, on Tuesday around 10:43 a.m. deputies assisted Martinez police in the investigation of a missing person report.

The investigation led them to a residence in the 2400 block of Monterey Avenue where officers found a woman and man dead in the home.

They were identified as Daywa Arakozie, a 34-year-old woman from Oakley, and Montai Glaspie, a 31-year-old man from Bay Point.

Investigators said they were in a relationship and that it appears to be a murder-suicide.