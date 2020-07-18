Investigation underway after Daly City house fire critically injures man and young boy

Firefighters say a lack of functional smoke detectors may be partially to blame for a kitchen fire that critically injured two people Saturday morning in Daly City including a young boy.

Firefighters were called to the home, which is located at 6 Bismark St, after reports of smoke inside of the residence shortly before 8:15 a.m.

When they arrived, crews forced there way into the home after discovering it was filled with smoke.

Once inside, firefighters located and rescued an unresponsive man and young boy. Both were transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

The source of the smoke was determined to be from a kitchen fire.

Daly City fire battalion chief Todd Johnson says there doesn't appear to have been any functioning smoke detectors in the home.

"We strongly emphasize the use of smoke detectors in dwellings," Johnson told KTVU.

Both the Daly City fire department and Daly City police department are investigating the incident.