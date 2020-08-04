It’s possible for some California elementary schools to teach in person if they get a waiver

Reopening elementary schools for in-person learning could be possible after the California Department of Public Health released guidelines on Monday.

If elementary schools are in counties not on the state’s monitoring list, they can open for in-person learning.

If schools are on the list, they have to get a waiver approved.

If counties have more than 200 cases per 100,000 people in the last 14 days, they won’t be considered for a waiver.

The waiver only applies to elementary schools.

This is how the waiver works: School leaders have to outline their reopening plans that go along with the state’s rules on disinfecting, having health screenings, physical distancing, testing, triggers for distance learning and wearing masks, among other things.

The application has to have the support of parents – community groups and labor unions, which is an issue in Oakland because the teachers union and Oakland Unified haven’t agreed on a reopening plan.

"If we don't have an agreement by August 10, Monday we are prepared to move forward and teach with distant learning," said Keith Brown, president of the Oakland Education Associaton.

Once the waiver is submitted to the health department, they should know within three business days if it’ll be accepted or denied.