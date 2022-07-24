1 person dead, multiple victims struck by gunfire in Marin

Officials said there was a shooting in Marin Sunday morning, and there are multiple victims.

The Marin County Sheriff was called to the scene Cole Drive in Marin City at 10:30 a.m. where more than one person was suffering from gunshot wounds.

A spokesperson for the Sheriff's Office confirmed moments later that one person died and there were a total of three victims.

Officials asked residents to avoid the area near Cole Drive.

More information will be shared as soon as it becomes available.