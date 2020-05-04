Kaiser Oakland medical workers make touching music video to say 'Thank you'

There have been numerous expressions of gratitude directed at the brave and dedicated men and woman who have been on the front lines in the ongoing battle against the coronavirus.

Those expressions have been through sidewalk chalk-work, signs posted on home front windows, nightly collective neighborhood noise making events, and of course through the healing power of music.

Kaiser Oakland health care workers make touching 'Thank You' video (Dr. Andy Wen/Kaiser)

In Oakland, a Kaiser doctor and his colleagues in the Department of Pediatric Sub-Specialty came together through music to demonstrate how appreciative they are to their fellow healthcare workers who have put themselves at risk during the pandemic.

They created a music video to Ben E. King's timeless classic “Stand by Me,” a song that expresses support, especially during difficult times. For some, “Stand by Me” has been an anthem of sorts amid social distancing directives telling people to physically stand apart from each other.

"Lots of people suffering from infection, grief, loneliness, financial stress," said Dr. Andy Wen, who helped organize the musical tribute. "Many of us are called heroes--this video is for the Super Heroes who are at the toughest part of the front lines serving with kindness, dedication, courage, and sacrifice,” he said.

Wen is not only a doctor, but back in January he was a patient, who underwent brain surgery. He had to take two months off to recover. He returned to work last month, in the midst of a full blown pandemic.

Dr. Andy Wen helped create a video tribute to the "Super Heroes" battling the coronavirus.

And upon his return, he couldn't help but be moved by what he saw. On Facebook, he wrote that he'd been overwhelmed with feelings of "amazement, humility, pride and inspiration." He wrote, that his medical community was "bonded together by a great sense of duty, service and sacrifice--bonded to do everything possible to save lives and prepare for the worst case scenario.”

That inspiration helped lead to this video. “The best part of putting this together was seeing so many happy faces saying 'Thanks,' Wen said. And to those risking their lives day in and day out, he said, “You stand for us and we stand with you.”