Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's son arrested, accused of stabbing neighbor

According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's son, Adam, was arrested after he was involved in a dispute with his neighbor that led to a stabbing earlier this week in San Clemente.

The sheriff’s office received a call Tuesday around 10 p.m. about a stabbing that occurred following some sort of dispute between neighbors.

The victim suffered multiple stab wounds and transported himself to a local hospital. His injuries are not considered life-threatening, officials said.

Adam Abdul-Jabbar remained at the scene and was arrested without incident.

The circumstances that led up to the escalated altercation is unknown.

He was booked and charged with assault with a deadly weapon. He has since been released.

No further information was immediately available.

The investigation is ongoing.

