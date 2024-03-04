Four people were killed in a shooting at a house party in King City, Calif. on Sunday, according to police.

Three people were also wounded by three alleged suspects who opened fire at party goers in the front yard, King City police said.

The suspects, who had been wearing masks, fled in a silver Kia, police said.

The four victims who were killed included three men and a woman. The wounded were three men who were rushed to a hospital.

King City is south of Salinas in Monterey County.