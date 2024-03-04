Expand / Collapse search

King City shooting kills 4, injures 3

By KTVU Staff
Published 
Monterey County
KTVU FOX 2

4 killed in King City shooting

Four people were killed im a shooting in King City, Calif. Police have not made any arrests.

Four people were killed in a shooting at a house party in King City, Calif. on Sunday, according to police.

Three people were also wounded by three alleged suspects who opened fire at party goers in the front yard, King City police said

The suspects, who had been wearing masks, fled in a silver Kia, police said.

The four victims who were killed included three men and a woman. The wounded were three men who were rushed to a hospital.

King City is south of Salinas in Monterey County.