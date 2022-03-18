KTVU talent shares their favorite seasons

article

Gasia Mikaelian

Spring all the way!! So much promise, fresh sunshine-y days… no need for heat or AC… absolutely the best season!



Dave Clark

My favorite season is Spring; it’s a revitalizing time with great weather, longer days, and travel plans!



Frank Mallicoat

I am a huge fan of spring! I think my 27 years in those cold New England winters turned me from a summer to a spring fan. It still holds true here in my native Bay Area too. There is nothing better than watching your bulbs pop up through the ground like clock-work. I also love all the trees bud out and flower not to mention the beautiful smells that hit the airwaves. I may be in the minority, but I also enjoy mowing my lawn! Spring also brings back a sense of hope. I noticed that first hand in New England. You may not see your neighbor for months, but once it warms up everyone and everything just feels a little bit better. And with what we have gone through the last 2 years, what a welcome sight!!



Mark Tamayo

My favorite season is Fall (as long as there are no wildfires). I like the warm days and the clear, cool nights. The surf is usually best too.