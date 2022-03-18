Expand / Collapse search

KTVU talent shares their favorite seasons

KTVU FOX 2
OAKLAND, Calif. - Gasia Mikaelian
Spring all the way!! So much promise, fresh sunshine-y days… no need for heat or AC… absolutely the best season!

Dave Clark
My favorite season is Spring; it’s a revitalizing time with great weather, longer days, and travel plans!

Frank Mallicoat
I am a huge fan of spring! I think my 27 years in those cold New England winters turned me from a summer to a spring fan.  It still holds true here in my native Bay Area too. There is nothing better than watching your bulbs pop up through the ground like clock-work.  I also love all the trees bud out and flower not to mention the beautiful smells that hit the airwaves.  I may be in the minority, but I also enjoy mowing my lawn!  Spring also brings back a sense of hope.  I noticed that first hand in New England. You may not see your neighbor for months, but once it warms up everyone and everything just feels a little bit better.  And with what we have gone through the last 2 years, what a welcome sight!!

Mark Tamayo
My favorite season is Fall (as long as there are no wildfires). I like the warm days and the clear, cool nights. The surf is usually best too.