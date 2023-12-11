Lafayette's Acalanes High football players are now state champs

Lafayette's Acalanes High School football players took to the field on Saturday against Birmingham of Lake Balboa winning the 3-AA title.

Quarterback Sully Bailey threw four touchdown passes to lead Acalanes to a 35-23 victory in the CIF State Division 3-AA football championship game at Saddleback College.

The win marked the first state football title for the Dons.

Acalanes (11-4) ended the season on a five-game winning streak and became the first Northern California team to celebrate a title at Saddleback in the three years that the CIF started playing championship games there, the Mercury News reported.